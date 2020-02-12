Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Chegg updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. Chegg has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at $85,012,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 13,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $526,243.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 514,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,767.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 782,197 shares of company stock valued at $30,669,148 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

