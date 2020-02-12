Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $53,733,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $42,053,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $14,008,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Chemed by 63.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.25.

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,480 shares of company stock worth $2,919,766 over the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHE stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.19. 2,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.26. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $302.28 and a 1 year high of $492.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

