Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Up 6%

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $14.94, 1,879,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,653,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Chemours by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,139,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,874,000 after buying an additional 31,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

