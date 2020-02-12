Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (LON:TORO)

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Chenavari Toro Income Fund stock remained flat at $GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday. 768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.81. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01).

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

