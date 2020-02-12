Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 514.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 18.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

