CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Announces Earnings Results

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, RTT News reports. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of CIM stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 189,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.54. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $21.51.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.