Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 790,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Chubb by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,989,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chubb by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,080 shares of company stock worth $27,507,621. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

CB stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $163.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,062. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.89 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.80 and its 200 day moving average is $154.64. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.