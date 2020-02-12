Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP cut its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 799,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 587,272 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up 4.8% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $163,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Cigna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Cigna by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock traded up $7.38 on Wednesday, reaching $222.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,051. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average of $180.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $9,096,893. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.