Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 49,322 Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,322 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New owned about 0.20% of Atlantic Power worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 371,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 223,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

NYSE AT opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantic Power Corp has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $3.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,515.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Power Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

