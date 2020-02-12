Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,534 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $13,513,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $11,718,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 68,855 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMP opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $121.57 and a one year high of $179.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.22.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,745 shares of company stock worth $2,697,995 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

