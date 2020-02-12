Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $537,000 Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 27,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

CM opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.0908 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

