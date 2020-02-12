Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 990,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,346,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 370,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,995,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 32.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,103,000 after buying an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,960,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.56. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $274.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

