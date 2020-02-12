Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 807 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fortive were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 33.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 247,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Fortive by 10.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Fortive stock opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,342,698.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

