Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 807 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,646 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $38,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

