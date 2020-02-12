Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 865 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lennar were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,756 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,535.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

