Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $171.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.80 and its 200 day moving average is $156.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $131.70 and a twelve month high of $172.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

