Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Yum China were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

