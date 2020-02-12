Cimarex Energy Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Cimarex Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cimarex Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cimarex Energy to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of XEC opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $76.74. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.46.

XEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.