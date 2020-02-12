Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.79-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.504-12.764 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.62 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. 31,246,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,111,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.