Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
SHI has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
NYSE:SHI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. 13,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
