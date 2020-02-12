Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

SHI has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

NYSE:SHI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. 13,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 952.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 58.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.