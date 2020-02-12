Clarke (TSE:CKI) Trading Down 0.3%

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.02 and last traded at C$13.46, approximately 913 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $224.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43.

Clarke (TSE:CKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.32 million for the quarter.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

