Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.47. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 620,836 shares changing hands.

CLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $499.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,913.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $6,113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

