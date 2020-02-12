Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Update

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cleveland BioLabs stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,273. Cleveland BioLabs has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $25.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 93.20%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

