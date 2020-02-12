Cna Financial Corp (CNA) to Issue None Dividend of $2.37 on March 12th

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) declared a None dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 2.37 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

Cna Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cna Financial has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cna Financial to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

CNA opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Cna Financial has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cna Financial will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 2,023 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $89,335.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

