CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Down to $9.32

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $9.32. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 67,386 shares trading hands.

CNHI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,266 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

