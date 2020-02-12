CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Down to $9.32

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $9.32. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 67,386 shares trading hands.
CNHI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,266 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.
CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.
