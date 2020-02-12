CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

CNO stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 88,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $31,266.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.