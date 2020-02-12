CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.
CNO stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 88,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75.
In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $31,266.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CNO Financial Group Company Profile
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
