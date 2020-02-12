CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Down 19.1% in January

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 144,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

CNSP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.49% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

