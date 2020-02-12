Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.26. Co-Diagnostics shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 67,392 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 202.74% and a negative net margin of 5,486.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 199,685 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.