Cobalt Blue (ASX:COB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), approximately 147,980 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 600,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The stock has a market cap of $20.24 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

About Cobalt Blue (ASX:COB)

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited engages in the development and commercialization of cobalt deposits. It holds 70% interest in the Thackaringa project that covers an area of approximately 63 square kilometers located in the Broken Hill, New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt Blue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt Blue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.