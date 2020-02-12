Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 264,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,775. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.47. Cohu has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cohu by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cohu by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 162,438 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,351,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cohu by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 62,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

