Columbia Property Trust (CXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Property Trust has a payout ratio of 2,800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.
Shares of CXP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 793,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,272. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 0.88.
About Columbia Property Trust
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
