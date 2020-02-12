Columbia Property Trust (CXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Property Trust has a payout ratio of 2,800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CXP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 793,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,272. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.