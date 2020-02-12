Community Bank N.A. Acquires 306 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $207.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

