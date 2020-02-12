Comparing Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and Standard Motor Products (OTCMKTS:SMP)

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Standard Motor Products and Dongfeng Motor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dongfeng Motor Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Standard Motor Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 4.35% 14.40% 7.58% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Standard Motor Products pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Standard Motor Products pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Dongfeng Motor Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.09 billion 1.07 $43.00 million $2.55 20.31 Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.36 $2.08 billion N/A N/A

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Motor Products.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components. It offers its products primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and SMP Blue Streak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin NAPA Belden. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACI, Hayden, Pro Source, and Factory Air brands. It provides new and remanufactured air conditioning compressors, air conditioning compressor repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; and provision of financial services. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

