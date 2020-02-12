Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

CMP opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CL King started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

