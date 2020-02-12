Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Announces Earnings Results

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. 36,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,729. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

