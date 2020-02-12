Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $376.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 90,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 140,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

