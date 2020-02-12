Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Position Trimmed by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after buying an additional 521,020 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,631,000 after buying an additional 167,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,299,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.