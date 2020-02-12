Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 309.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,782 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CXO. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.14. 1,040,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.46. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

CXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

