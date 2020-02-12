Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $342.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

CEIX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 34,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. Consol Energy has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $38.74.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Consol Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

