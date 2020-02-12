Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at B. Riley

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. Consol Energy has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.59 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 74.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 519.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

