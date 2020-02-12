Contrasting Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) and Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL)

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) and Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park Electrochemical and Rockwell Collins’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Electrochemical $51.12 million 6.35 $113.54 million N/A N/A Rockwell Collins $6.82 billion 0.00 $705.00 million $6.15 N/A

Rockwell Collins has higher revenue and earnings than Park Electrochemical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Park Electrochemical and Rockwell Collins, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Electrochemical 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Collins 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Park Electrochemical pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Rockwell Collins pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share. Rockwell Collins pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Park Electrochemical has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Collins has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Park Electrochemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Rockwell Collins shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Park Electrochemical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Rockwell Collins shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Park Electrochemical and Rockwell Collins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Electrochemical 181.69% 6.96% 5.97% Rockwell Collins 11.70% 17.75% 6.31%

Summary

Park Electrochemical beats Rockwell Collins on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets. The company's advanced electronics materials are used to fabricate complex multilayer printed circuit boards and other electronic interconnect systems, including backplanes, high speed/low loss multilayers, and high density interconnects. It markets and sells its electronics materials to independent printed circuit board fabricators, electronic manufacturing service companies, and electronic contract manufacturers, as well as electronic original equipment manufacturers in the computer, networking, telecommunications, wireless communications, aerospace, military, instrumentation, and automotive industries. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Park Electrochemical Corp. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc. designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products. Its Commercial Systems segment provides cabin management systems; data link, frequency, very high frequency, and satellite communications systems; landing, radio navigation, and geophysical sensors, and flight management systems; situational awareness and surveillance systems and products; integrated flight controls; simulation and training systems; maintenance, repair, parts, and after-sales support services, and aftermarket used equipment. The company's Government Systems segment provides communications systems and products; radio navigation products, global positioning system equipment, and multi-mode receivers; avionics systems; precision targeting, electronic warfare, and training systems; simulation and training systems; space wheels; visual system products; maintenance, repair, parts, and after-sales support services, and aftermarket used equipment. Its Information Management Services segment offers voice and data communication services; flight support services; airport communications and information systems; train dispatching and information systems; mission critical security systems; and cabin connectivity solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of commercial air transport, business and regional aircraft, commercial airlines, U.S. Department of Defense, other ministries of defense, other government agencies, defense contractors, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and passenger and freight railroads, as well as airport, critical infrastructure, and business aircraft operators. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

