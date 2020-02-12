Contrasting Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and DynTek (NASDAQ:DYNE)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Priority Technology alerts:

7.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Priority Technology and DynTek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Priority Technology currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.35%. Given Priority Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than DynTek.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and DynTek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $424.42 million 0.42 -$15.04 million N/A N/A DynTek $169.82 million 0.18 $2.19 million N/A N/A

DynTek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Priority Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and DynTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -7.20% N/A -6.79% DynTek N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Priority Technology beats DynTek on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance. It also provides CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions that automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate payment of vendor payments. In addition, the company offers curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.