Contrasting SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) & Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SPAR Group and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.01% 13.05% 4.48% Etsy 14.14% 25.62% 9.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SPAR Group and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 1 5 12 0 2.61

Etsy has a consensus target price of $63.74, suggesting a potential upside of 26.06%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and Etsy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $229.19 million 0.12 -$1.55 million N/A N/A Etsy $603.69 million 9.92 $77.49 million $0.61 82.89

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group.

Volatility and Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Etsy beats SPAR Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; Pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses. The company offers approximately 50 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy payments, a payment processing service; promoted listings, an on-site advertising service that allows sellers to pay for prominent placement of their listings in search results; shipping labels, which allows sellers in the United States and Canada to purchase discounted shipping labels; and pattern, a service that allows sellers to build custom Websites, as well as offers seller tools and education resources to manage the administrative side of their businesses. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

