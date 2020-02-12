Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,472 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,299,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $165,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,778 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth about $32,878,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.