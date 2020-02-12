Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.53. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

