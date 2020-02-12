Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 693 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $181,462.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,394.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $57,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $744,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,992 shares of company stock worth $612,226 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Godaddy stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.97, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

