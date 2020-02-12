Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 264,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 198,515 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Banco Santander SA has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

