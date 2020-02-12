Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,685,000 after buying an additional 135,778 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 551,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,934,000 after buying an additional 308,473 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $3,096,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

NYSE:MSI opened at $184.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.35. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $134.29 and a twelve month high of $186.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.