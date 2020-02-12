Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,037,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 4,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of CINF opened at $114.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

