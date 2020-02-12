Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $40.59.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 18.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHG shares. ValuEngine raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

